Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details

In response to passenger demand, Railways have decided to run 14 Special Trains between Mumbai and Raxaul to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Specials (14 Trips)

05586 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.35 hrs on Sunday from 11.08.2024 to 01.09.2024 and arrive Raxaul at 07.45 hrs on third day. (4 trips)

05585 special will depart Raxaul at 16.55 hrs on Friday from 09.08.2024 to 30.08.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 07.25 hrs on third day. (4 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Mirzapur, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

Composition: 14 Sleeper Class, 10 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans. (24 ICF Coaches)

05558 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 07.55 hrs on Thursday from 15.08.2024 to 29.08.2024 and arrive Raxaul at 16.50 hrs on next day. (3 trips)

05557 special will depart Raxaul at 19.15 hrs on Tuesday from 13.08.2024 to 27.08.2024 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 05.50 hrs on third day. (3 trips)

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Patna, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga, Kamtaul, Janakpur Road, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

Composition: 2 AC-IITier, 3 AC-IIITier, 11 Sleeper Class, 4 Sleeper Class Coaches earmarked as Unreserved Coaches, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (22 LHB Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special Train No 05586 & 05558 on special charges will open on *10.08.2024* at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail these special train services.