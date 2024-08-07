 Velankanni 2024: Western Railway To Run Special Train Between Bandra And Velankanni; Check Details Here
Special train to operate between Bandra terminus and Velankanni for Velankanni Festival 2024 Western Railway has released details and schedule released.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

For the convenience of passengers & to clear the extra rush on the eve of Velankanni festival 2024, a special train will run between Bandra Terminus and Velankanni.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of the train is as under:-

*Train No. 09093/09094 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special [4 TRIPS]*

Train No. 09093 Bandra Terminus – Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 and Friday, 06th September, 2024 at 21.20 hrs. & will reach Velankanni at 08.30 hrs, on Thursday and Sunday respectively. Similarly, Train No. 09094 Velankanni - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Thursday, 29th August, 2024 and Sunday, 08th September, 2024 at 22.00 hrs. & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 15.00 hrs. on Saturday and Tuesday respectively. 

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavla, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagappattinam station in both directions. 

This train comprises of  AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

The booking for Train No. 09093 will open from 09th August, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above train will run as special train on special fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

