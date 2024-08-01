Mumbai: Western Railway Organises Farewell Function For Retiring Employees At Headquarter, Churchgate

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway along with Smt. Manjula Saxena, Principal Chief Personnel Officer is seen presenting a memento to Shri Praveen Chandra Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of WR at the retirement function held at HQ. |

Mumbai: Western Railway organised a farewell function for several Railway Employees and Officers of Headquarters Office including Praveen Chandra Sinha, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of WR which was held at WR Headquarter, Churchgate on 31st July, 2024. Also retirement function was held for 52 railway employees of Mumbai Central Division at the Divisional Office.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the function at Headquarters began with Manjula Saxena, Principal Chief Personnel Officer expressing her well wishes to the retirees for their second innings after retirement. She also shared valuable insights on Life after Retirement, Financial planning and overall well being.

The retiring employees were presented with Gold plated Medal, PPOs and other retirement related documents in recognition of their significant contributions to Western Railway.

Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division is seen presenting the retirement documents to one of the employee at the farewell function at Divisional Office. |

Vineet further stated that Mumbai Central Division also held a farewell function for its 52 employees on 31st July, 2024 in the presence of Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Central. Niraj Verma presented the retirement documents to the retiring employees.

He said that the hard work & commitment put in by the employees have been the cornerstone of the work culture of Mumbai Central Division. It is worth mentioning that, of the vacated posts 11 posts were filled by promoting the incumbents and orders were issued the same day. This swift action underscores WR’s commitment for staff welfare and their career progression.

"On 31st July 2024, 52 railway employees from the Mumbai Division, of Western Railway, retired from service.Divisional Railway Manager, Niraj Verma, presented the retirement documents to the retiring employees" said an official of WR.

"Prioritizing staff welfare, promotion orders for the vacant positions were issued immediately, and the promoted employees received their promotion letters from the Divisional Railway Manager" he said.

Moreover, Niraj Verma extended heartfelt gratitude to the retiring employees for their years of dedicated service and invaluable contributions. Their hard work and commitment have been the cornerstone of the work culture of Mumbai Division.

As all retirees embark on a new chapter in life, Western Railway extends its best wishes for a well-deserved retirement filled with joy, relaxation, and new adventures. Their legacy will continue to inspire and their contributions will remain a cherished part of Western Railway’s history.