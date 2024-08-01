Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital Conducts CPR Workshop For RPF Personnel

Incidences of heart attack or cardiac arrest are increasing day by day and unexpectedly it is now becoming a grave concern for the youth, which is an alarming situation for our country. In such a situation, learning and creating awareness about Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) has become a must for all, especially for the frontline staff. Proper administration of CPR can save lives before medical assistance is available. Going ahead in this direction, recently Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital organized a workshop on performing CPR for RPF personnel, who are one of the frontline staff of Indian Railways.

According to a press release by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, around 100 RPF personnel and 25 other staff participated in the workshop. The aim of the programme was to educate the staff about the proper technique of advanced CPR, use of AED (Automated External Defibrillator) and the new advancements in this noble procedure. Dr. Shishir Kumar Roul, Head of Department & Additional Chief Health Director-Cardiology at JRH delivered a lecture on Chest Pain to Heart attack and cardiorespiratory arrest, in which he emphasized on the various symptoms of heart attack as well as its complications if it is ignored or not detected on time. He also explained the major preventive steps to avert heart attacks and emphasized on periodic health check-ups of the staff. A team from Revive Heart Foundation from Holy Family Hospital led by Ms. Sumaiya Raghavan presented important information regarding this subject through a presentation and live demonstration of CPR. Dr. Avinash Arka, Senior Divisional Medical Officer, Cardiology in his own unique way created awareness among people through his poem.

All the participating RPF staff were asked to perform the CPR on different emergency situations and all steps were performed as per guidelines, which were monitored under the supervision of well trained and certified CPR trainers of JRH. The workshop was planned under the guidance of Dr. Mamta Sharma, Medical Director of JRH.

Shri Vineet further stated that conducting such workshops for frontline staff will become beneficial and create awareness about heart diseases and the proper way to administer CPR and its life saving ability.