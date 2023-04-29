Mumbai: Woman shot dead by neighbour in Mankhurd; accused on the run | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman died in firing after a scuffle broke out between two families in the Indira Nagar Mandala area located in Mankhurd. The incident happened on Saturday evening, confirmed the police.



The matter surfaced when Mumbai Police's control room received a call around 7:18 in the evening saying there is a gun firing in the aforesaid area. According to the caller, an unknown man fired on a woman. Everyone surrounding the crime scene dispersed while the body was lying in a pool of blood, unattended. People were apparently scared to go near the body. Some had attempted to call emergency service ambulance but nobody responded.

Woman declared dead at hospital

When a team of police from Mankhurd police station reached the spot, they immediately took the body to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, she was declared dead by the hospital authorities before arrival.



The deceased is identified as Farzana Irfan Shikh, confirmed the police adding that Shaikh was shot near her chest by the accused.



Sheikh's father named Mohammad Israr Chowdhary, 48, who was on the spot registered a case against the shooter, added the police.

It is known that the two families between whom the fight broke out were neighbors.

Motive unclear



According to police sources, while they were conducting spot panchnama at the crime spot, a man named Potya alias Sonu Singh is the one who fired at Sheikh. However, he immediately fled the scene and the motive behind the crime is still unclear to the police.



A team has been formed to investigate and trace the accused, said the police, while footage from nearby CCTV camera are being accessed to find clues in the murder.



A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, while further probe to find out about the source of weapon (gun), whereabouts and motive of the accused is on.

Read Also Mumbai: Woman cop found dead in Kurla flat