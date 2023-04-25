 ON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface

ON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface

The incident occurred just hours after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface |

On Monday, a Palestinian man drove his car into a crowd on a Jerusalem street, injuring five people before being shot dead by a passerby, according to Israeli police. The incident occurred just hours after Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The ambulance service in Israel reported that they treated five people who were injured, including a 70-year-old man who was in a serious but stable condition. Multiple videos obtained showed a man lying stretched out on the hood of a car that was stopped in the middle of the road as shots rang out.

Deliberate attack on civilians

Speaking at the start of ceremonies commemorating Israel's military dead, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the driver of the car as a terrorist. He said that the 30-year-old man from East Jerusalem had tried to hurt civilians.

"This terrorist attack, in this place, at this time, reminds us that the land of Israel and the State of Israel were acquired through many trials and tribulations," he said.

Read Also
In pics: FIFA World Cup 2022 sees fans wave 'Free Palestine' flag during Tunisia vs Australia...
article-image

Surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids and violence by Israeli settlers amid a spate of Palestinian attacks. According to reports, more than 90 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed since January.

Palestinian man killed during raid

Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid on the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho. "During the activity, two suspects were spotted fleeing the scene. The soldiers responded with live fire. Hits were identified," the army said. It did not elaborate on why the two Palestinians were targeted.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA quoted the governor of Jericho as saying that a man was fatally shot and three others wounded by the troops. The statement from the governor said the army had not handed over the man's body to his family.

Arrests in the West Bank

Separately, the Palestinian Prisoner's Association advocacy group said Israeli security forces had carried out 30 arrests in the West Bank overnight and early on Monday.

West Bank and East Jerusalem conflict

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Palestinians want as the core of a future independent state, during the 1967 Middle East war. Israel has since annexed East Jerusalem in a move not recognized internationally. The conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has been ongoing for decades, with both sides claiming the right to the land.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface

ON CAMERA: Man drives car into crowd injuring 5 in Jerusalem, shot dead; visuals surface

Tarek Fateh death: Nothing was sacred for the Pakistan-born Canadian writer

Tarek Fateh death: Nothing was sacred for the Pakistan-born Canadian writer

Tucker Carlson quits Fox News after being fired by news baron Rupert Murdoch

Tucker Carlson quits Fox News after being fired by news baron Rupert Murdoch

Massive undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted

Massive undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts Indonesia, tsunami alert lifted

Sudan crisis: Warring parties agree to 3rd ceasefire amid fears of 'catastrophic conflagration';...

Sudan crisis: Warring parties agree to 3rd ceasefire amid fears of 'catastrophic conflagration';...