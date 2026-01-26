UAE Scraps Pakistan Airport Deal Soon After President’s India Visit

Pakistan has suffered another setback on the international front after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly decided to cancel a key airport management deal with Islamabad. The decision comes at a time when regional diplomatic dynamics appear to be shifting, especially following the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India.

According to a report by The Times of India, the UAE has declined to move forward with the proposed agreement, citing a loss of interest in Pakistan’s airport management project. The deal was expected to cover the operation and development of major airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and had been under discussion for a considerable period. However, it has now effectively been shelved.

The development is being seen as a significant blow for Pakistan, which is already grappling with economic distress, political instability and security concerns. Analysts believe the UAE’s decision could further weaken Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment at a time when external financial support is crucial.

Experts also point to the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the UAE. Cooperation between the two countries has expanded across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, defence and investment. Observers say the growing India-UAE alignment is reshaping regional diplomacy and may yield greater economic and strategic benefits for New Delhi.

With the cancellation of the airport deal, Pakistan’s international credibility is likely to face further strain, and analysts warn that other foreign investors may also adopt a cautious approach.