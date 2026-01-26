 UAE Scraps Pakistan Airport Deal Soon After President’s India Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUAE Scraps Pakistan Airport Deal Soon After President’s India Visit

UAE Scraps Pakistan Airport Deal Soon After President’s India Visit

The UAE has reportedly cancelled a proposed airport management deal with Pakistan, dealing a fresh blow to Islamabad’s investment prospects. The decision follows growing India-UAE cooperation and comes amid Pakistan’s ongoing economic and political challenges. Analysts warn the move could further hurt Pakistan’s credibility and deter future foreign investors.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan has suffered another setback on the international front after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly decided to cancel a key airport management deal with Islamabad. The decision comes at a time when regional diplomatic dynamics appear to be shifting, especially following the recent visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India.

According to a report by The Times of India, the UAE has declined to move forward with the proposed agreement, citing a loss of interest in Pakistan’s airport management project. The deal was expected to cover the operation and development of major airports in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and had been under discussion for a considerable period. However, it has now effectively been shelved.

Read Also
PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan With Tight Hug At New Delhi Airport -...
article-image

The development is being seen as a significant blow for Pakistan, which is already grappling with economic distress, political instability and security concerns. Analysts believe the UAE’s decision could further weaken Pakistan’s efforts to attract foreign investment at a time when external financial support is crucial.

Experts also point to the strengthening strategic partnership between India and the UAE. Cooperation between the two countries has expanded across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, defence and investment. Observers say the growing India-UAE alignment is reshaping regional diplomacy and may yield greater economic and strategic benefits for New Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
Republic Day Celebrated With Grandeur; Palghar To Emerge As A Nationally Progressive District: Forest Minister Ganesh Naik
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
WPL 2026: Lauren Bell Breaks Partnership, Dismisses Hayley Matthews Immediately After Fifty
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
'Proud' Girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin Praises Aly Goni's Cooking Skills, Congratulates Team Kaanta On Winning Laughter Chefs Season 3
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Slams Her 4th Half-Century Of The Season As Mumbai Indians Dominate Early Against RCB

With the cancellation of the airport deal, Pakistan’s international credibility is likely to face further strain, and analysts warn that other foreign investors may also adopt a cautious approach.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Viral Video Claims Indian Man Bursting Child’s Balloons; Full Clip Reveals Truth
Fact Check: Viral Video Claims Indian Man Bursting Child’s Balloons; Full Clip Reveals Truth
'World’s Oldest & Largest Democracies': US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On 77th Republic...
'World’s Oldest & Largest Democracies': US President Donald Trump Extends Wishes On 77th Republic...
‘Successful India Makes World More Stable’: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Praises New Delhi...
‘Successful India Makes World More Stable’: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Praises New Delhi...
11 Dead, 12 Seriously Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Soccer Field In Central Mexico| Disturbing...
11 Dead, 12 Seriously Injured After Gunmen Open Fire at Soccer Field In Central Mexico| Disturbing...
Philippines RPG Attack Video: Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Escapes Unhurt After His Land...
Philippines RPG Attack Video: Shariff Aguak Mayor Akmad Ampatuan Escapes Unhurt After His Land...