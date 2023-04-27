Mumbai: Woman cop found dead in Kurla flat

Representational image |

A 30-year-old woman sub-inspector attached to Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla was found dead in her flat at Kamnagar under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday evening. The police have registered an accidental death report in the case and suicide note has been recovered. The victim, Sheetal Aadke, was single and stayed alone in the rented flat in Sharad Society.

Neighbours smelt a stench emanating from the flat and informed the police, who broke open the door and found the police officer lying dead. It was not clear if she ended her life and, if so, how.

It is learnt that Aadke had been unwell for the past 18 months and was absent from work. A disciplinary inquiry was ordered against her and apparently that was causing tremendous stress. She hailed from Ahmednagar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Hemraj Rajput said the body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be known only after the report is filed by the forensic team.

Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Bhabal told the FPJ that Aadke’s neighbours hadn’t seen her for the past several days . “They informed us on Wednesday evening after they smelt a stench. The house was locked from inside and there was no response when we tried to call her. Hence, we broke open the door and found the body in the kitchen in a decomposed state with maggots on it.” Bhabal said further investigation is underway.

Read Also Mumbai: 10 Kurla scrap godowns gutted in early morning fire