 Mumbai: Woman Seeking Refund For Cancelled Order, Ends Up Losing Money To Scammer
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
File photo

A 29-year-old woman who was looking to get a refund of Rs 181 for the cancelled delivery of the goods she had ordered online, came across a fraudulent customer care number on the internet. The fraudster, on the pretext of helping the victim get her refund, induced her to download a remote access app on her phone and siphoned money from her bank account.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Dadar. On May 02, the victim had made online purchases of some household items and food on an online delivery app. After some time, the victim received a phone call from the delivery partner informing that he could not locate her address and the victim received a message informing that her delivery had been cancelled.

In order to seek refund of her cancelled order, she surfed on the internet about the customer care number of the delivery app company on the internet and came across a fraudulent contact number. The victim then contacted the said number and the fraudster induced the victim to download a remote access app on her phone in order to complete the refund process.

The victim followed the instructions of the fraudster, after which she ended up losing Rs 60,000 from her bank account. Having realised that she had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police on Saturday registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Mumbai: Woman Seeking Refund For Cancelled Order, Ends Up Losing Money To Scammer

