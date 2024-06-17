'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD | Photo: File

Mumbai: Following an early onset, the southwest monsoon, which brought nearly 100 mm of rain to parts of Mumbai on June 9, has entered a lull. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant increase in rainfall activity from June 19-20, potentially ending the city's dry spell.

IMD scientists attribute the recent subdued rainfall to weakened monsoon currents. "Southwest winds are currently moderate; owing to the weak monsoon currents, the rain activity is very minimal," explained Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai. "However, the monsoon currents are expected to pick up after June 19-20, as we expect the southwest winds to strengthen and improve by then. Following this, the monsoon activity will also increase."

In the past week, despite the arrival of monsoon ahead of schedule, Mumbai experienced minimal rainfall coupled with soaring humidity levels. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicated that in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, June 16, the eastern suburbs received 1.35 mm of rain, the western suburbs 0.60 mm, and the island city division only 0.25 mm. During the same period, IMD recording stations noted no rainfall.

Nonetheless, the IMD issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and neighboring areas on Sunday due to an anticipated thunderstorm. "We will monitor the developments of the winds over the next 2-3 days. Based on our observations, we will determine the intensity of the monsoon activity in the upcoming week," Kamble added.

The upcoming resurgence of monsoon activity comes as a relief to residents who have endured a week of high humidity and minimal rainfall. The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that the intensified monsoon will bring much-needed relief and mark the end of Mumbai’s dry spell.

The weather department will closely monitor wind patterns over the next two to three days to determine the intensity of monsoon activity in the upcoming week. For now, residents can expect light to moderate showers until Thursday. As temperatures soar in the suburbs and city, reaching highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, residents are eagerly awaiting the respite that a more active monsoon will bring.