 'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD

'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD

In the past week, despite the arrival of monsoon ahead of schedule, Mumbai experienced minimal rainfall coupled with soaring humidity levels.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 08:41 PM IST
article-image
'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD | Photo: File

Mumbai: Following an early onset, the southwest monsoon, which brought nearly 100 mm of rain to parts of Mumbai on June 9, has entered a lull. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a significant increase in rainfall activity from June 19-20, potentially ending the city's dry spell.

IMD scientists attribute the recent subdued rainfall to weakened monsoon currents. "Southwest winds are currently moderate; owing to the weak monsoon currents, the rain activity is very minimal," explained Sunil Kamble, director of IMD Mumbai. "However, the monsoon currents are expected to pick up after June 19-20, as we expect the southwest winds to strengthen and improve by then. Following this, the monsoon activity will also increase."

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Improves To Good...
article-image

In the past week, despite the arrival of monsoon ahead of schedule, Mumbai experienced minimal rainfall coupled with soaring humidity levels. Data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) indicated that in the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, June 16, the eastern suburbs received 1.35 mm of rain, the western suburbs 0.60 mm, and the island city division only 0.25 mm. During the same period, IMD recording stations noted no rainfall.

Nonetheless, the IMD issued a yellow warning for Mumbai and neighboring areas on Sunday due to an anticipated thunderstorm. "We will monitor the developments of the winds over the next 2-3 days. Based on our observations, we will determine the intensity of the monsoon activity in the upcoming week," Kamble added.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains With Cloudy Sky Conditions Predicted Today; AQI Remains In...
article-image

The upcoming resurgence of monsoon activity comes as a relief to residents who have endured a week of high humidity and minimal rainfall. The IMD’s latest forecast suggests that the intensified monsoon will bring much-needed relief and mark the end of Mumbai’s dry spell.

The weather department will closely monitor wind patterns over the next two to three days to determine the intensity of monsoon activity in the upcoming week. For now, residents can expect light to moderate showers until Thursday. As temperatures soar in the suburbs and city, reaching highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius on Sunday, residents are eagerly awaiting the respite that a more active monsoon will bring.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD

'Monsoon Set To Intensify In Mumbai After June 19-20': IMD

Mumbai: Jain Social Organisation Launches Initiative To Feed Thousands Of People Daily In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Jain Social Organisation Launches Initiative To Feed Thousands Of People Daily In Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis, Guard Booked For Entering LS Poll Counting Centre On June...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis, Guard Booked For Entering LS Poll Counting Centre On June...

Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Bandra-Barauni-Nandurbar And Udhna-Chhapra;...

Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Bandra-Barauni-Nandurbar And Udhna-Chhapra;...