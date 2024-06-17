 Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains With Cloudy Sky Conditions Predicted Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains With Cloudy Sky Conditions Predicted Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains With Cloudy Sky Conditions Predicted Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category | FPJ

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Monday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions are expected to persist, with light rains anticipated later in the day.

Today's Weather Update

Monday started with a minimum temperature of 26°C, projected to rise to a peak of 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to average around 29.7°C across the city and its suburbs. Southeasterly winds are predicted at a speed of 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 am, and sunset is expected at 07:18 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is forecasted to remain at 26°C on Tuesday, with a slight decrease to 25°C from Wednesday to Friday. For the rest of the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 24-26°C, while maximum temperatures will likely vary between 31-33°C.

Light To Moderate Rains To Continue This Week

The city and its surrounding areas can expect light to moderate rainfall throughout the week as the monsoon has now entered the region. This anticipated rain will provide relief from the high temperatures experienced in recent weeks following a series of heatwaves over the past few months.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 62, which falls under the 'Satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

