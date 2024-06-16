Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rains With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Improves To Good Category

Representative photo | Unsplash

Mumbai: The city experienced partly cloudy skies and a mild breeze on Sunday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions, including partly cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle, are expected to continue throughout the day for both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day started with a minimum temperature of 27°C, forecasted to rise to a peak of 34°C. Throughout the day, temperatures were expected to hover around 30°C, accompanied by light rain showers in the city. Winds from the south-southwest were predicted to blow at a speed of 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 am and is expected to set at 07:18 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

For the upcoming week, the IMD forecasts that Monday's minimum temperature will remain at 27°C, slightly decreasing to 26°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 25-27°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 32-34°C.

Partly cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle with occasional thunderstorms are predicted for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next week. The arrival of rains has led to a notable drop in the city's temperature following a very hot and humid summer.

AQI Falls in Good Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 36, which places it within the 'good' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.