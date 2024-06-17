Mumbai: Jain Social Organisation Launches Initiative To Feed Thousands Of People Daily In Ghatkopar | FPJ

With a sentiment that nobody sleeps hungry, a Jain community’s social organisation has started an initiative to feed thousands of people dialy. Guru Prasad initiative started by revered Jain saint Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s organisation Parasdham will feed thousands of people in Ghatkopar and will soon start its operations in various parts of the city.

Parasdham, a spiritual organisation founded by Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, has started a free meal distribution project to provide food to every needy person living in Ghatkopar. The initiative that was launched on Sunday, plans to provide fresh and satvik food to thousands of people from Ghatkopar and nearby areas.

To feed thousands of needy people without any barrier of caste or community, the project will function every day from 10 am to 6 pm at Parasdham in Ghatkopar’s Vallabh Baug Lane and in Kamaraj Nagar. The Jain saint announced that the chain of this grand project will also be started in various areas of Mumbai.

Namramuni Maharaj said, “Those who care about the sorrows of others more than their own happiness, those who care about easing the adversity of others by keeping their convenience aside and those who bring satisfaction on the face of others, they also change their fate. These acts of altruism by giving back to society is not any single person’s job but everyone’s collective responsibility.”

The initiative has been supported by Manubhai and Rikaben Shah of Sarva Mangal Family Trust and Shah Happiness Foundation, USA. The organisation has several high impact social initiatives in India and various countries around the world. It has been working to feed around 50,000 people in Gujarat and Maharashtra and has facilitate millions of cataract operations for the needy.

The mega food distribution drive ‘Guru Prasad’ will be managed by Parasdham and the entire distribution network will be facilitated by member of parliament from Ghatkopar Parag Shah and his team.

Along with Parasdham, Namramuni Maharaj Saheb has also inspired a non-profit youth organisation called Arham Yuva Seva Group which serves various social causes through its strength of over 1500 volunteers from its 55 centres across the country and abroad. It has a unique fund raising model where members go from house to house to collect old newspapers and raise funds through them.

The practice helps turn waste into best, helps individuals overcome their ego and becomes a medium to support education, medical, community support, food distribution, animal welfare, and various other initiatives. The group has also received a mention in the Limca Book of Records for collecting the highest volume of waste papers by collecting 1.13 lakh kg in 24 hours.