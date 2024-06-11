Jain Irrigation bags 6 Plex Council awards for best export performance

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais is seen giving six Plex Council Award awards to Jain Irrigation’s D. M. Barhate, Dr. Kalyani Moharil, Atin Tyagi and Narendra Tyagi. Entrepreneur M. P. Tapadia, Flex Council Chairman Hemant Manocha, and Vice-Chairman Vikram Bhaduria are also seen. |

Globally renowned Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Company which ihas received a total of six export awards from the Plex Council for the two years 2021-22 and 2022-23 in various categories of plastic products. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais was present as special guest at the award distribution function. On this occasion, the award ceremony was held at Grand Nesco Center Mumbai in the presence of Plex Council Chairman Hemant Minocha, Vice-Chairman Vikram Bhaduriya and Entrepreneur M P Tapadia.

Jain Irrigation, largest manufacturer of drip irrigation systems in India and world-renowned company in the field of agricultural and ancillary products, has successfully maintained its excellent track record in the export of plastic products for the year 2021-22. Plex Council awarded first prize to Jain Drip Irrigation and PVC Foam Sheet divisions and second prize to Fittings and Hoses division. For the year 2022-23, Plex Council awarded Jain Irrigation’s Drip Irrigation and PVC Foam Sheets divisions the first prize and Fittings and Hoses division the second prize. Governor of Maharashtra Ramesh Bais gave away this award to senior associates of Jain Irrigation Mr D. M. Barhate, Dr. Kalyani Moharir, Atin Tyagi and Narendra Patil accepted the award on behalf of the company.

Plastic industry plays an important role in India and if further progress is to be made in this field, more emphasis on research and development (R&D) work is necessary. Governor Ramesh Bais asserted that it would be useful to start plastic courses in colleges and universities. On this occasion, the prominent dignitaries also expressed their opinion. Plex Council is an organization established in 1955 by the Department of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The Plex Council awards the best performing industries in different sectors of plastic exports in India. This award is in the form of a badge of honor and a certificate. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. has been honored by the Plex Council every year since 1991 for its quality manufacturing and export of plastic products.