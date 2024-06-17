Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Vilas Potnis, Guard Booked For Entering LS Poll Counting Centre On June 4

Vilas Potnis | X

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vilas Potnis and his security guard for unauthorized entry into the counting center of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency on June 4. The counting was done at NESCO in Goregaon (E). This is the second case to be registered with regard to the controversy over unauthorised entry into the counting centre and the use of a mobile phone inside the premises.

Police have registered a case against both the accused under Section 128(B) of the Representation of the People Act 1951, Section 54 of the Model Code of Conduct and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Ravindra Waikar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) who was elected from the Mumbai North West constituency by a margin of 48 votes wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India alleging that Potnis entered the counting centre between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm with his bodyguard in armed police uniform. Only those who were issued official identity cards by the Election Returning Officers were allowed to enter the counting center.

The letter also says, “All these matters are very serious and violate the rules of the Election Commission. However, it is requested that you should thoroughly investigate all these matters”.

Vanrai Police also has filed a case against a relative of Ravindra Waikar, for allegedly bringing a mobile phone into the counting station.

Shivsena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Ravindra Waikar’s electoral victory is under suspicion, and a complaint has been filed at the Vanrai police station, because of the ongoing controversy, he should be prevented from taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. It would be a true display of democracy if he is stopped from being a Lok Sabha member until the investigation is concluded,” Raut added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is up in arms over the alleged manipulation of the poll outcome. It is preparing to file an petition challenging the election of Ravindra Waikar. The party is now in the process of collecting information for filing the petition which will be filed within the mandatory 45 days, an advocate close to the organisation said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray alleged that the election was compromised and said his party will not rest till justice is done. He said the legal option will be exercised for that purpose.