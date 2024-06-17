 Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

The court rejected the application due to lack of documentary evidence of agreed settlement terms or proof of domestic violence.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence | Representative pic

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court has rejected the application filed by a Bandra’s O.N.G. C colony based woman, who had filed a case of Domestic violence against her estranged husband, apprehending of he dispossessing her and her son from the property.

The court while rejecting the application held that there was no documentary evidence either about agreed terms of settlement in their divorce petition or any other nature given or produced on record to draw the inference of domestic violence. 

The couple got married in 2003 at Amritsar, Punjab and have a son from the wedlock. In 2019, the two had filed a divorce petition. The woman in her copy said that since she was willing to save their marriage, so the matter was taken before the Supreme Court and certain consent terms were filed by the court between the two.

Read Also
Pakistani Woman Faces Triple Talaq In UP's Bareilly, Accuses Husband & In-Laws Of Domestic Abuse;...
article-image

“The husband was not ready to follow those consent terms. When the matter was disposed off, he was trying to sell off the Bandra based property. Also the husband had extorted Rs 10 lakhs as well as some jewellery from the woman’s father’” alleged the woman anticipating the economic violence which she would be forced to, thus approached the court.

The court after going through the application pointed out to the woman , that in order to grant relief under the Domestic violence Act, the condition precedent is the proof the of domestic violence which is occurred in a shared household at the instance of husband.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Upholds ₹3 Crore Compensation & Monthly Maintenance Under Domestic Violence Act
article-image

“However, here there is no fact to prove the alleged domestic violence nor any evidence given by the wife. Here she only apprehends dispossession and economic violence as her estranged husband is not following terms of settlement laid down but the Supreme Court, “held the court. 

Thus the case which was filed on the basis of apprehension of being abused economically was rejected and disposed off by the court, in the lack of any evidence produced by the wife against her estranged husband.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai News: Bandra Court Rejects Domestic Violence Claim By Woman, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Bandra-Barauni-Nandurbar And Udhna-Chhapra;...

Attention! Western Railway To Run Special Trains Between Bandra-Barauni-Nandurbar And Udhna-Chhapra;...

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Raids Hookah Den On Rooftop; Operator And Staffers Arrested

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Police Raids Hookah Den On Rooftop; Operator And Staffers Arrested

Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Man From Bhayandar Loses ₹28 Lakh In 6 Days To Online Task Fraud

Mumbai: 29-Year-Old Man From Bhayandar Loses ₹28 Lakh In 6 Days To Online Task Fraud

Ever Seen Tiger Say Hi? Viral Video Shows Animal Waving At You From Maharashtra's Tadoba National...

Ever Seen Tiger Say Hi? Viral Video Shows Animal Waving At You From Maharashtra's Tadoba National...