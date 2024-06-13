Pakistani Woman Faces Triple Talaq In UP's Bareilly, Accuses Husband & In-Laws Of Domestic Abuse; Seeks Justice |

Lucknow: When Iram’s marriage was arranged in Bareilly, India, her family in Lahore, Pakistan, was overjoyed. Her father assured her that women are not oppressed in India and that she would be happy there. However, a year after moving to her in-laws' house, her husband began drinking and beating her.

"No part of my body is left without injury marks," Iram recounts. "On June 11, my husband locked me in a room, beat me, gave me triple talaq, and threw me out of the house." Iram, originally from Nastar Colony, Lahore, shared her painful story.

Iram completed her 12th grade in 2008, after which her family searched for a suitable match. Her father worked at the Lahore passport office and wanted her to marry locally. However, her aunt Nazia Sauder, who had been married in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for 23 years, suggested a match in her in-laws' hometown.

"My father and family were very happy," Iram said. "He believed women are not oppressed in India and that I would be happy there." At her aunt's insistence, Iram’s marriage was arranged with Mohammad Athar, a resident of Biharipur, Bareilly.

Iram was thrilled about the marriage, having been told that Athar had his own shop and house in Bareilly and came from a good family. Athar, who had studied up to BA, arrived in Lahore on October 8, 2008, for the wedding, along with eight family members. Three of them returned to India shortly after, while the remaining six stayed in Lahore for six months before bringing Iram to Bareilly.

A Year of Illusion

For the first year, everything seemed fine. "Later, Athar started drinking and would come home drunk every day," Iram said. She sold the jewelry her family had given her to cover expenses, as Athar neither had a job nor a shop and did not provide money for household needs.

Despite enduring constant taunts and demands for dowry, Iram hoped things would improve after the birth of her son. Instead, the abuse intensified. "He would beat me with a belt and hit me with anything he could find," Iram said.

Unbearable Abuse

The birth of a daughter seven years ago only worsened the situation. "There was no place left on my body without marks of beating," Iram said. Despite her repeated pleas for help, her situation remained dire. "I filed a case for my expenses, but I was pressured to compromise. I also complained to the helpline many times."

On June 11, the abuse reached a horrific peak. "My husband came home drunk, abused me, and beat me severely," Iram recalled. "He gave me triple talaq and threw me out of the house." Left with nowhere to go, she sought help from her aunt in Biharipur and went to the police station.

Seeking Justice

"My visa is expiring. I want to take my children with me," Iram said. "I will not forgive my husband and in-laws. He is not my husband but an executioner who will not even get a place in hell."

Police station in-charge DK Sharma acknowledged the complaint. "The matter has come to our notice. We will attempt to mediate between the parties. If the issue is not resolved, an FIR will be filed against the concerned person."

“Iram’s case underscores the urgent need for stronger protections against domestic abuse and the enforcement of laws to safeguard vulnerable individuals. Her story is a stark reminder of the pervasive issue of domestic violence and the critical importance of support systems for survivors,” said Dr Sangeeta Sharma, a social worker.