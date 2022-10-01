Mumbai: Woman raped on pretext of marriage, held by GRP

A 31-year-old railway employee has been arrested from Nalasopara who allegedly raped a woman on the pretext of marriage after meeting her through an online matrimony portal.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the victim, who hails from Chhattisgarh, met the accused on a matrimony website in 2019. Both the accused and the victim were in contact since then and according to the victim, the accused promised to marry her.

According to the victim’s complaint, on 15 April, the accused called the victim to Mumbai to meet him and they stayed at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) retiring room for the night, where, according to the victim, the accused convinced her to have sexual intercourse with her on the pretext of marriage which he said would eventually happen. However, after a few months, the accused told the victim that he has found someone else from his village whom he is going to marry, added the GRP.

“The victim felt cheated and registered a complaint at the Kurla GRP. We began an investigation and after receiving some evidences we arrested the accused. Procurement of medical reports and further investigation is underway,” said police inspector, Sandeep Bagul, Kurla GRP.

The accused has been identified as Amolkishore Ram, from Bihar, a railway employee working in Mumbai as assistant guard and is currently residing at Nalasopara.

A case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376 (rape) has been registered against the accused.