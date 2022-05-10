Mumbai: What happens when non-stop locals go for maintenance at car sheds and night stabling depots?

Central Railway runs one of the complex suburban systems carrying about 45 lakh passengers daily (before covid) and presently, about 35 lakh passengers through its 1810 services.

It is called 'Lifeline' aptly as before the last local reaches its destination, the first local starts its journey. S1 (CSMT to Karjat local departs from CSMT at 00.24 am and reaches Karjat at 2.45 am, before it reaches Karjat, the first local from Karjat starts at 2.33 am i.e. S2 Karjat to CSMT)

Ever wondered how locals run round the clock?

There are three car sheds viz Kurla, Kalva and Sanpada and night stabling depots where night examination is carried out daily on stabled rakes on Central Railway.

Rolling-in Examination is carried out at Thane, Panvel stations to detect any irregularities in under gear while the rake rolls into the platform. Night Examination in which major safety items including under gear of rakes are checked. Trip inspection carried out at Kurla, Kalva and Sanpada carsheds at an interval of 15 days during night/day time. Attention to brake gear and passenger amenity items is given during this schedule.

In an inspection schedule carried out at an interval of 60 days only during day time all electrical items, passenger amenity items are checked. In another inspection schedule carried out at an interval of 8 months only during day time battery, low tension jumpers, couplers, suspension, wheel parameters, rod gauge, etc are checked.

Cleaning of the rakes: dry cleaning, wet mopping, washing etc of rakes are done at regular intervals. Disinfectants are sprayed in coaches in addition unauthorized posters are removed.

Besides, this the manpower like workforce at car sheds, the schedule of motormen and guards who are required to run the train also made in advance so that the lifeline runs smoothly.

Railway appeals to the commuters to keep the trains clean and run smoothly. CR also appeals to commuters not to cross the tracks or jump platforms to reach other side and use FOBs, lifts and escalators for their safety.

