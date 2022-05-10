Thane: Honda City car gutted in fire at Vartak Nagar; see pics

Thane: A Honda City car caught fire in front of Sai Baba temple, Bhimnagar Road at Vartak Nagar in Thane (West) on Tuesday, May 10 at around 3:20 am.

A team of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) soon after receiving the information regarding fire in a parked Honda City car at around 3:20 am on Tuesday rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is not yet known

Avinash Sawant, chief of RDMC said, " Soon after receiving the call our team along with Vartak Nagar police personnel and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot along with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle. The team doused the fire in one hour and brought the situation under control. In the incident the car was completely burnt and severely damaged."

Sawant further added, " The cause of the fire is not yet known."

The cause of the fire is not yet known | FPJ photo

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:08 PM IST