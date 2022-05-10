Thane: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghodbunder Road, over 70 occupants rescued; watch video

Thane: The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully rescued around 75 occupants from Lilium building of Sudarshan Sky Garden Society in Kasarwadwali, Ghodbunder Road at Thane (West) where a fire broke out between 13th to 17th floor of the building on Tuesday, May 10 at around 8:20am.

The RDMC control room received a call regarding fire in Lilium building of Sudarshan Sky Garden Society in Ghodbunder Road at Thane at around 8:20am. Soon after receiving the call the RDMC team along with fire brigade personnel went at the spot along with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief said, " The fire broke out at Lilium building from 13th to 17th floor of Sudarshan Sky Garden Society. The fire was in the electric cables in the duct,waste wood items and the garbage on the floor. Our team along with fire brigade personnel with the help of one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle completely extinguished the fire successfully. We rescued around 75 occupants of the building."

Sawant further added, " No one was killed or injured in the incident and the situation is under control."

Over 70 occupants were rescued by the regional disaster management team (RDMC) | FPJ photo

Advertisement

No casualty was reported in the incident. | FPJ photo

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: MNS holds protest outside MSEDCL office in Khanda colony over repeated power cuts

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:49 AM IST