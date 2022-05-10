Navi Mumbai: MNS holds protest outside MSEDCL office in Khanda colony over repeated power cuts

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers staged a protest outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) Kandha Colony office over the power outage.

The protest was carried out following repeated power cuts in New Panvel, Kandha Colony last week.

“The power outage has become a recurring problem, especially now, during the summer season. The residents have to face a great deal of inconvenience”, said one of the protestors. They further alleged that there were no officers in the Khanda Colony office to listen to common people’s issues.

There are unplanned power cuts and there is no response over phones regarding the status. “When we visited the office, there was no one to even listen. So we sit in front of the office and staged a protest,” said another protestor.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:34 AM IST