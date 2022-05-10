Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne demands employment for COVID-impacted families

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne has demanded that the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) should provide employment to the women who lost their husbands during the Covid period, as there is there is no one to support them.

The issue was brought in by Sachin Manohar Trimukhe, from ward number 13, under the guidance of Rakesh Gowari and MP Barne took the issue to the civic body.

During his visit to Kamothe node, Barne was made aware of the condition of women who lost their husband, often the sole earning member of the household, and that they needed support.

During the Covid pandemic, the financial condition of such families deteriorated and they needed support. Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation has also responded positively to this demand.

Barne said that the other municipal corporations are doing to alleviate their problems, and PMC should also come forward.

“Many families lost their sole earning members and now the future of children of these families are in the dark. It is the responsibility of the society and agencies to work for them,” said Barne.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 10:22 AM IST