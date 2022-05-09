e-Paper Get App
Mumbai reports 63 COVID-19 cases; 97 percent patients asymptotic

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 07:10 PM IST

PTI
With 63 new infections and zero deaths being reported on Monday, taking the total case count to 10,60,792 with 19,563 fatalities till now.

However, the recovery rate is at 98 percent and 97 percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic.

