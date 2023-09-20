Mumbai: Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital Performs Rare Cardiovascular Procedure

(Left) An X-ray of the aortic aneurysm of the patient; (right) the aortic aneurysm post Y-Graft and stenting procedures |

Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital (JRH) at Mumbai Central adds another feather to its hat in the field of medical specialties. The Cardiovascular Department at JRH successfully conducted its first highly skillful complex cardiovascular interventional procedure which is also one of the rarest procedure to be performed worldwide and is also the first over Indian Railways. The procedure was performed on a 32-year old young mother.

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations Officer of Western Railway, the cardiovascular team of JRH recently conducted a highly skilled procedure. The 32-year old patient had a history of chest pain and features of heart failure, persisting for last 6 months. Upon thorough evaluation it was found that she was suffering from one of the rarest and life-threatening disease where her aorta was hugely dilated to a size of 61x 72 mm leading to ballooning of thoracic segment of aorta (thoracic aorta aneurysm) to a state of impending to rupture. All three great vessels of arch of aorta were involved indicating a state of near complete jeopardize of circulation to brain and both upper limbs. Looking at the critical and life-threatening clinical condition of patient, an emergency meeting among cardiologist, cardiac surgeon, interventional radiologist and cardiac anaesthesiologist was held and a risky, rare and complex hybrid (surgical and percutaneous) procedure was planned. The procedures were carried out successfully and the patient had an uneventful post-operative recovery and was discharged from the hospital.

Thakur further added that the biggest challenge to treat such life-threatening and rare clinical situation was to arrange suitable surgical graft, stent and vascular plug and other necessary items in emergency before this complex and rare hybrid procedure is executed. The procedure were carried out under the proper guidance of Dr Hafeezunnisa, principal chief medical director of Western Railway and Dr Mamta Sharma, medical director of JRH, wherein the required stents were provided on time which made the surgery successful and eventually saving a precious life.