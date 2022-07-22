Mumbai: Western Railway to observe mega block between Santacruz and Goregaon on Sunday

Photo: File Image

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up & Dn fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 24th July 2022.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will run on slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations.

Further, some suburban services will also remain cancelled.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

