Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On August 29

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) is set to launch a new bi-weekly express service between Madgaon and Bandra Terminus, catering to the growing demand from the western suburbs. The inaugural run of the Madgaon-Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Express is scheduled for Thursday , August 29. Regular services will commence subsequently from Bandra Terminus.

According to sources, the regular services of the new express train will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday and Friday at 6:50 am, arriving in Madgaon at 10:00 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Madgaon every Tuesday and Thursday at 7:40 am, reaching Bandra Terminus by 11:30 pm

As per notification issued by Railway Board on Tuesday ( FPJ has the copy), new express train will feature 20 LHB coaches, including 8 sleeper coaches, 3 three-tier air-conditioned coaches, 2 economy class coaches, 1 second air-conditioned coach, 4 general coaches, and 2 luggage/generator coaches"

New Route and Stops

This new regular train service marks first time in recent past that a regular train from Bandra Terminus will travel via Vasai and Panvel, a route that has been a longstanding demand from local residents of Western Railway. The train will make stops at Borivali, Vasai, Kaman Road, Panvel, Roha, and Ratnagiri in both directions, providing a direct connection that bypasses the more congested Central Railway route via Thane-Panvel or the Diva section.

According to sources, introduction of this route is in response to local demand from communities in Andheri Borivali, Vasai, and Virar, who have long requested a Western Railway service that could cater to their commuting needs more effectively than the current Central Railway options. Until now, many commuters from these areas have had to rely on alternative transport modes such as buses and cars, which are often less reliable and more time-consuming either trains operated by Central Railways from CSMT and LTT.

Operational Details

The operation of the new express service will involve a coordinated effort between the Western and Konkan Railways. The Konkan Railway crew will manage the express between Madgaon and Roha, after which the Western Railway team will take over until the train reaches Bandra Terminus.

"This new express train service will provide a direct and efficient travel option between Western suburbs of Mumbai and Goa . The service is expected to be well-received by the public, providing a comfortable and timely alternative to the current travel options" said an official of railway board.