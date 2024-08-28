Central Government Approves ₹6,456 Crore For 3 Major Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh

Cabinet Approves 3 Railway Projects Covering Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh | Representational Image

The central government has approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved on Wednesday.

They include two new railway lines and one multi-tracking project. These projects will cover Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

The projects covering seven districts in these four states will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 Km.

"The approved projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, increasing the existing line capacity, and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth," the government said.

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

Multi-tracking proposal

The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

"The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision of a New India which will make people of the region "Atmanirbhar" by way of comprehensive development in the area which will enhance their employment/ self-employment opportunities." The projects are the result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services.

14 New Stations will be constructed

With these projects 14 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to two Aspirational Districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum).

New Line projects will provide connectivity to approx. 1,300 villages and about 11 Lakh population. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approx. 1,300 villages and about 19 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, limestone etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 45 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).