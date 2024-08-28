Union Cabinet Approves ₹28,602 Crore for 12 New Industrial Smart Cities, Including Dighi Port In Maharashtra |

Union Cabinet on Wednesday (August 28) approved the development of 12 new industrial smart cities across 10 states. With an investment of Rs 28,602 crore, this initiative was announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a media briefing.

The 12 new industrial smart cities covering across various states include :

1. Khurpia, Uttarakhand

Located 17 km east of Rudrapur City, the project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,265 crore. It boasts an investment potential of Rs 6,180 crore and is expected to generate approximately 75,057 jobs.

2. Rajpura, Patiala, Punjab

It is located 45 km southwest of Chandigarh, the project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,367 crore. It offers an investment potential of Rs 7,500 crore and is expected to create around 642,024 jobs.

3. Agra, Uttar Pradesh

The project has an estimated cost of Rs 1,812 crore and an investment potential of Rs 3,447 crore and is expected to generate approximately 69,516 jobs.

Read Also Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team

4. Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 658 crore, has an investment potential of Rs 1,600 crore and is expected to create around 17,700 jobs.

5. Gaya, Bihar

The project has an investment potential of ₹16,524 crore and is expected to generate approximately 109,185 jobs. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,339 crore.

6. Dighi Port Ind. Area, Maharashtra

Located 55 km east of Dighi Port, the project has an estimated cost of Rs 5,469 crore. It has an investment potential of Rs 38,000 crore and is expected to create around 114,183 jobs.

7. Jodhpur Pali Marwar, Rajasthan

With a project cost of Rs 922 crore, the initiative has an investment potential of Rs 7,500 crore and is set to create 40,000 jobs.

8. Koorparthy, Andhra Pradesh

The project, costing Rs 2,137 crore, has an investment potential of Rs 8,860 crore and is expected to generate 54,500 jobs.

Read Also Nifty Crosses Lifetime High; Indian Indices Close Day In Green

9. Orvakal, Andhra Pradesh

It has an investment potential of Rs 12,000 crore and is expected to create 45,071 jobs. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,786 crore.

10. Zaheerabad, Telangana

The project, with a cost of Rs 2,361 crore, is expected to create 174,000 jobs. It has an investment potential of Rs 10,000 crore

11. Palakkad, Kerala

The project, with a budget of Rs 3,806 crore, is expected to attract Rs 8,729 crore in investments and create 51,000 jobs.

12. The 12th project has not been disclosed yet due to the model code of conduct currently in place.

Jobs and Investment Potential

The government estimates that these projects could create direct employment for 10 lakh people and indirectly generate up to 30 lakh jobs. Additionally, the investment potential is pegged at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

These cities will be built on the principles of PM GatiShakti. The “plug-and-play” and “walk-to-work” concepts will be at the core of their urban planning, added Vaishnav.

With the addition of the 12 new smart cities, the total number of these industrial hubs in India will rise to 20.