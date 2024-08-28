Nifty Crosses Lifetime High; Indian Indices Close Day In Green

NSE | File/ Representational Image

The indices closed for the day's trade on Wednesday, August 28, having touched some crucial milestones. The Nifty 50 crossed its lifetime high mark. The major indices ended the day's trade in green

As the day came to an end, the BSE Sensex increased by 73.80 points, or 0.090 per cent, ending the day at 81,785.56. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 27.50 points or 0.11 per cent, to close at 25,045.25.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank also closed in red. The index closed at 51,143.85, decreasing by 134.90 or 0.26 per cent. The BSE Sensex also regained momentum and is inching closer to the 82k mark. The Nifty 50 index hit a 52-week high of 25,129.60 points.

Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE tranche, at the time of writing, major gainers included Bharti Airtel, Infosys, and IndusInd Bank, along with Sun Pharma, with gains of over 1 per cent. Bhageria in small-cap companies gained over 13 per cent.

Losers: Among the losers were Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle made losses of over 1 per cent.

Airtel was one of the major gainers at the end of the day's trade. |

Asian Markets

The Asian markets recovered and continued with some momentum as the indices closed in green. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.22 per cent or 83.14 points, tipping over the 38k mark, closing at 38,371.76.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,692.12, gaining by 0.42 per cent or 11.32 points. However, the story changed. As we move to China, the Hang Seng also closed with significant losses in its numbers, closing with a decline of 1.02 per cent or 182.22 points, at 17,692.45.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade in the red. The index lost 0.40 per cent or 11.30 points of its value and closed at 2,837.43. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with minor gains of 0.022 per cent or 0.58 points, rising to 2,689.83.