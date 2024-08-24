 Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything
Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Can BSNL Rise To Challenge Jio, Airtel, and Vi? The Telecom Shift That Could Change Everything | Representative Image

The state-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), once a leading player in the industry but often overlooked in recent years, is now making headlines with its indigenous 4G or 4th generation services amid the ongoing 5G wave, along with competitive prepaid and postpaid plan offers.

Let's take a look at the various ways BSNL is gearing up to outplay Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

1. According to various reports, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink is on its way for the green light from India’s Department of Telecommunications for its satellite internet services.

Furthermore, the reports suggest that one of India's most valued conglomerates, Tata Group, is backing Musk's mission to bring high-speed satellite internet to India. Furthermore, the partnership is said to involve the state-owned BSNL, which has struggled in the competitive commercial market.

If in case this collaboration happens, it could possibly mark a significant shift in the telecom industry, with BSNL playing a key role in the venture and potentially becoming a strong competitor to leading players like Jio, Airtel, and Vi.

2. BSNL is also positioning itself to compete more effectively against major private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi by maintaining stable prices while its competitors have implemented significant tariff hikes.

Starting July 3 and 4, 2024, Jio, Airtel, and Vi raised their plan prices by 10 per cent to 25 per cent, leading to user dissatisfaction expressed through social media and memes. In contrast, BSNL has kept its popular 2GB/day plan for 45 days at Rs 249, attracting cost-conscious consumers.

Some of the popular BSNL recharge plans are as follows:

3. The state-owned telecom player is also service quality and coverage by expanding a significant number of 4G towers across the country. As per reports, the company in early August installed around 15,000 new 4G sites, with a total of 25,000 4G towers across the country.

4. Moreover, in the recent tariff hike competition by other telecom giants, for the PSU telecom operator BSNL it came as an opportunity to increase its customer base. In the follow-up, the company registered a huge sale of new SIMs and port-in under Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

5. Besides this, the Department of Telecommunications on August 10, also shared a post on the social media platform X stating that STATE-RUN TELECOM firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will roll out 4G and 5G compatible over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, which will enable subscribers to choose their mobile numbers as well as replace SIMs without geographical restrictions."

BSNL's affordable tariffs, expanding 4G coverage, and as per reports of the potential partnerships with Starlink and Tata Group signal a determined comeback. While Jio, Airtel, and Vi lead in 5G, BSNL’s competitive strategy and tech upgrades could disrupt the market. If executed well, BSNL’s revival may shift the telecom landscape, making it a contender worth watching in the race against industry giants.

