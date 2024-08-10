 'BSNL Ready, Bharat Ready': State-Owned Telecom Giant To Roll Out 4G/5G-Compatible SIMs With No Geographical Restriction
'BSNL Ready, Bharat Ready': State-Owned Telecom Giant To Roll Out 4G/5G-Compatible SIMs With No Geographical Restriction

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
'BSNL Ready, Bharat Ready': State-Owned Telecom Giant to Roll Out 4G/5G-Compatible SIMs With No Geographical Restriction

The Department of Telecommunications on Saturday (August 10) announced a new initiative that the state-owned telecom giant Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is preparing to launch a new 4G and 5G ready SIM platform.

In a recent post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Department of Telecommunications (DoT India) wrote, "BSNL ready. Bharat ready." with a hastag 'coming soon'.

The DoT India also shared a post, "STATE-RUN TELECOM firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd will roll out 4G and 5G compatible over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform, which will enable subscribers to choose their mobile numbers as well as replace SIMs without geographical restrictions."

As per ANI report, the rollout of this advanced SIM platform is part of a broader strategy to modernise BSNL’s services. This initiative is included in the third revival package approved by the Union Cabinet last year, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The package, valued at Rs 89,047 crore, was designed to revitalise BSNL and ensure its sustainability in the competitive telecom sector.

Revival Packages

In the recent years, the state owned telecom giant has faced several financial challenges, leading the government to implement three major revival packages to stabilise the telecom provider.

First Revival Package (2019)

Amount: Rs 69,000 crore

Purpose: To provide stability to BSNL and MTNL, as reported by ANI.

Second Revival Package (2022)

Amount: Rs 1.64 lakh crore

Purpose: To support capital expenditure, address financial distress, settle AGR dues, and merge BBNL with BSNL, as noted by ANI.

Third Revival Package (2023)

Amount: Rs 89,047 crore

Purpose: To allot 4G/5G spectrum and increase BSNL’s authorized capital from Rs 1.5 lakh crore to Rs 2.1 lakh crore, according to ANI.

Since the implementation of the first two packages, BSNL has reported operating profits starting from FY 2021-22. The company's debt has been reduced from Rs 32,944 crore to Rs 22,289 crore.

Netizen Reactions

The announcement has sparked a wave of reactions on social media platform.

