'28% Tax Is Daylight Robbery': X User's Viral Post On GST Levied For Air Conditioners Ignites Debate; Netizens React

In a recent post that has caught the attention of netizens, an X user named VT ASH shared his frustration about the high Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on air conditioners, which he purchased. He revealed that he had paid nearly one lakh rupees as GST on six air conditioners, labeling the 28% tax as "daylight robbery."

His post read: "Just paid close to one lakh rupees as GST on six Air Conditioners , this 28 % tax is daylight robbery ! No developed country in the world has this high rate of taxation!"

"No Developed Country Has This High Rate of Taxation"

His post did not just stop at expressing his frustration. He went on to compare India's GST rates with those of developed countries, arguing that no developed nation imposes such high taxes.

Netizens Reaction

Reponding to the post, many X users expressed their frustation, leading to a flurry of responses from other users.

An X user responded, "You yourself answered it , no develop nation charge high taxes but Developing countries do."

"Things will take time to change , we are 20% of world population, Regarding hospital bills everyone should have good health insurance policy which can cover all major diseases, the user futher added in a series of post.

Adding to the discussion, VT ASH futher posted, "What do we get in return? Potholes? Overcrowded trains? Insecurity ? We all are one hospital bill away from poverty !"

"Health insurance is also taxed at 18 percent , it should be tax free and made more affordable!," he added.

Another user commended, "I'd suggest you to work double hard and leave this country asap and relocate where your hardwork and its remuneration is appreciated. You'll be happy."

"Booked a railway ticket, paid GST, had to cancel within an hour, paid GST on that as well," wrote another X user.

Understanding GST Rates in India

For a better understanding, the GST is a comprehensive tax levied on the sale of goods and services in India. The rates are divided into slabs such as 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.

As the above discussion was on Air Conditioners, it adds to a luxury item and falls under the highest slab of 28 per cent. This point of contention, as many argue is too high compared to other countries.

Furthermore, in our country, GST is further divided into CGST, SGST, and IGST, depending on whether the transaction is within a state or between states.

There are also provisions for composition taxable persons, who pay GST at lower rates such as 1.5%, 5%, or 6% on their turnover. Additionally, TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) under GST are set at 2% and 1%, respectively.