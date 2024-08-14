 MTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake Sales And Subsidiary Closures
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake Sales And Subsidiary Closures

MTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake Sales And Subsidiary Closures

The MTNL board approved a 10 year service agreement with the state-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
BSNL-MTNL | File photo

In a recent move, the MTNL board on Wednesday (August 14) has approved a 10 year service agreement with the state-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The MTNL board also in its latest announcement approved several key decisions.

Here is everything you need to know:

FPJ Shorts
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
Each Orchestra Has Its Own Personality, Its Own Flexibility: Maestro Zubin Mehta
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
NO SILVER MEDAL FOR INDIA: 'Disqualified' Wrestler Vinesh Phogat's Petition vs UWW Dismissed By CAS
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
President Droupadi Murmu Awards Vayu Sena Medal To IAF Junior Warrant Officer Vikas Raghav For Heroic Flood Rescue In Kangra
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues
Mumbai: MMRDA Fines Contractor Strabag ₹1 Crore For Cracks On Atal Setu Approach Road; RTI Exposes Quality Issues

MTNL said in the exchange filing said, "Accorded its approval to enter into a Service Agreement between BSNL and MTNL for a period of 10 years or unless it is revoked earlier by giving a notice of Six (06) months or extended by mutual consent between the Parties, subject to approval of the said Service Agreement by Department of Telecommunications (DoT)/ Ministry of Company Affairs (MCA)."

Duration and Flexibility: The agreement will last for 10 years but can be adjusted or terminated with a six-month notice, or extended with mutual consent.

Regulatory Approval: Furthermore, the recent deal requires the approval of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Company Affairs (MCA), ensuring that it aligns with regulatory standards.

Furthermorem, this deal will mark a significant step in consolidating India's telecom services, as the latest agreement will potentially lead to he improment of the service quality and operational synergy between the two state-owned giants.

Read Also
'BSNL Ready, Bharat Ready': State-Owned Telecom Giant To Roll Out 4G/5G-Compatible SIMs With No...
article-image

Share Sales and Subsidiary Closures

Apart from this, the MTNL board, in the regulatory filing, announced several other changes such as MTNL will sell its stake in its overseas subsidiary, Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius) Ltd, divesting from MTNL STPI IT Services that is the company plans to sell its shares in MTNL STPI IT Services Ltd.

The sale will comply with the Joint Venture Agreement with STPI and other applicable regulations. If STPI opts out of the purchase, MTNL will explore selling the stake through competitive bidding, the company added in the exchange filing.

Read Also
BSNL, Elon Musk's Starlink & Tata To Come Together? A Triumvirate That Could Shake Up The Telecom...
article-image

The board has also approved the closure of Millennium Telecom Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Share performance

The shares of MTNL on Wednesday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 62.95 apiece, up by 4.99 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Accenture Get CCI's Nod To Acquire Stake In Vodafone's Arm

Accenture Get CCI's Nod To Acquire Stake In Vodafone's Arm

MTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake...

MTNL And BSNL Forge Long-Term Alliance: 10-Year Pact Approved, Announces Key Changes Including Stake...

Karnataka Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits

Karnataka Govt Orders Closure Of Accounts With SBI, PNB Over Non-Refund Of Deposits

US CPI Data: July Inflation Rate Dips To 2.9%; First Sub-3% CPI Reading Since March 2021

US CPI Data: July Inflation Rate Dips To 2.9%; First Sub-3% CPI Reading Since March 2021

SpiceJet Q1FY25 Profit Dips 27% To ₹149.96 Crore; Operating Profit Surges 27% To ₹393 Crore

SpiceJet Q1FY25 Profit Dips 27% To ₹149.96 Crore; Operating Profit Surges 27% To ₹393 Crore