Urban Company Gig Workers Earn Up To 60% More Than Entry-Level IT Professionals, Average ₹28,322 Monthly

New Delhi: Gig workers associated with Urban Company are earning at par and, in several cases, much higher than entry-level salaried professionals employed in the country's IT and ITeS sectors, the doorstep home and personal care services firm said on Wednesday.

Urban Company has released its partner earnings data for 9M FY26.

Urban Company claimed that the average monthly net in-hand earning of all active service professional partners on Urban Company platform has increased about 7 per cent to Rs 28,322. "Urban Company service professionals earn at par, and in several cases much higher than entry-level salaried professionals employed in India's IT and ITeS sectors. With average net monthly earnings of Rs 28,322, Urban Company service professionals' earnings are comparable to typical IT fresher salaries," the company said in a statement based on nine month data of current fiscal year.

Urban Company said the findings are based on publicly available industry data, including Glassdoor estimates, assuming that entry-level IT and ITeS salary benchmarks are at Rs 4 lakh per annum. The company said comparisons are indicative and are intended to provide directional context. "Top earners make Rs 51,673, or about 60 per cent higher than entry-level IT salaries," the report said.

UC said the net in-hand earnings of its top 20 per cent service professionals was an average of Rs 42,418 per month, Rs 47,471 per month for the top 10 per cent, and Rs 51,673 per month for the top 5 per cent. "The top 20 per cent service professionals earn approximately 30 per cent more than an average entry-level IT professional, the top 10 per cent earn about 45 per cent more and the top 5 per cent earn nearly 60 per cent more than the income of an entry-level IT professional," the statement said.

The company said on an average, partners spent 91 hours per month on the platform, translating into net earnings of approximately Rs 313 per hour, which is meaningfully above statutory minimum wage benchmarks across several urban markets. "For the 9 month FY26 period, average monthly net earnings in hand for all active service partners stood at Rs 28,322, up from Rs 26,489 in the same period last year. The earnings growth reflects strong and sustained demand across services, along with ongoing improvements in platform efficiency," the statement said.

