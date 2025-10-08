Urban Company Reports First Consolidated Net Profit For Fiscal Year 2025 At ₹239.76 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Home services provider Urban Company has reported its first consolidated net profit for the fiscal year 2025 at Rs 239.76 crore, according to documents shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.Urban Company posted a net loss of Rs 92.77 crore in the financial year 2024.The consolidated income from operations of Urban Company increased by about 38 per cent to Rs 1,144.46 crore in the financial year 2025 from Rs 826.97 crore in FY24.

On a standalone basis, Urban Company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore in FY25 while it registered a loss of Rs 11.19 crore in FY24."Urban Company Limited is an Indian home services provider that connects individuals with professionals for various home services (formerly known as UrbanClap) reported its revenues for the financial year 2024-25 as Rs 910 crore (total revenue), a 32 per cent jump since the last financial year.

The company further reported a net profit (standalone) of Rs 290 crore during the same fiscal," Tofler said.The company posted around a 36 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 782.57 crore during the reported fiscal year compared to Rs 571.76 crore it registered in FY '24.The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 831 crore, Tofler said.

