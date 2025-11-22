Mumbai Hosts Global Economic Summit 2025, Leaders Highlight Maharashtra’s Rising Investment Momentum On Global Stage

Global Summit Draws Delegates From Nearly 100 Countries. |

Mumbai: The 10th Global Economic Summit (GES), held along with the 6th World Trade Expo and WTCA Asia Pacific Conference, opened at the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade with a strong international presence. Diplomats, policymakers, trade bodies, business leaders and industry experts from close to 100 countries attended the two-day event. The summit, themed “Accelerating Global Trade: Fostering Partnerships, Connectivity and Resilience,” featured keynote sessions, sector-focused panels, exhibitions, pavilions and B2B meetings aimed at strengthening global economic cooperation.

The discussions centred on boosting partnerships, improving trade connectivity and building resilient supply chains as countries prepare for a new phase of global economic shifts.

State Leadership Backs Maharashtra as Top Investment Hub

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar told FPJ that hosting GES 2025 in Mumbai brings a major economic advantage to the state. “This will boost the economy. It is a proud moment that this global summit is happening in my constituency,” he said. He pointed to Maharashtra’s consistent lead in attracting foreign direct investment and said the state must capitalise on this momentum.

Echoing this view, State Minister Pankaja Munde said the participation of diplomats and industry leaders demonstrated rising global interest in Maharashtra. “We will get very good exposure. People are interested in coming to Maharashtra,” she said. She added that the state’s reputation for ease of doing business makes it the first choice for investors. On sustainability, she emphasised that all construction must ensure environmental safety.

India’s Long-Term Growth Vision Underscored

Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman of MVIRDC WTC Mumbai, said India remained firmly on a strong economic path. “We are growing at 6 percent today and envisioned to grow at 6.8 percent. We believe India can become a $30 trillion economy by 2047,” he told FPJ.

He added that Maharashtra aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027–28, with MSMEs playing a vital role in industrial expansion. Kalantri also highlighted the WTC’s focus on global trade promotion, sustainability and green energy. He announced upcoming World Trade Centers in Goa, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar to strengthen India’s trade infrastructure.

Summit Highlights

Participation from 85+ World Trade Centers

150+ international business leaders

1,500+ Indian delegates

Major discussions on trade, sustainability, infrastructure and investment

Exhibitions and B2B meetings showcasing global business opportunities