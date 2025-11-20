Mumbai News: World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 To Be Held On December 19-20, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal Among Key Speakers | X

The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2025 will be held in Mumbai on December 19 and 20 under the theme of innovation, self-reliance, and prosperity. Confirmed speakers include Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Global Leaders and Policymakers to Participate

This year’s forum will bring together leading industrialists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and global investors from India and abroad to deliberate on strategies for inclusive growth, enterprise promotion, and wealth creation rooted in Hindu civilisational values. Invitations have been extended to the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and Odisha, alongside several prominent business leaders.

Following Global Forums

The Mumbai forum follows the recently concluded WHEF 2025 Adelaide conference in Australia, held under the theme “Empowering Growth: Prosperity, Innovation and Sustainability”, which saw active participation from Australian leaders, including Minister for Trade and Investment Joe Szakacs, Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs Zoe Bettison, and Senator Andrew McLachlan.

Two-Day Agenda: Corporates, MSMEs, and Entrepreneurs

The two-day forum will open on December 19 with an exclusive session for large corporates, followed by the MSME and Entrepreneurial Session on December 20. Highlights include WHEF Launchpad presentations, policy discussions, and extensive networking opportunities. The forum is expected to host over 400 delegates representing sectors such as technology, clean energy, manufacturing, and social innovation.

WHEF’s Vision for Global Enterprise

Founded in 2012, WHEF has held forums in Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Bangkok, Chicago, and Adelaide, featuring leading global thinkers. Swami Vigyananand, initiator of WHEF, said, “Our economy is our strength. Through WHEF, we aim to channel the collective talent, knowledge, and enterprise of Hindus globally to create and share surplus wealth, ensuring prosperity for all.”

Spotlight on Innovation and Ethics

Rajesh Sharma, chairman of WHEF 2025’s organising committee, said, “WHEF has become a global platform that celebrates enterprise and values-driven growth. WHEF 2025 will spotlight how innovation, ethics, and collaboration can redefine Bharat’s role in the global economy. Our aim is to connect ideas with capital, tradition with technology, and local entrepreneurship with global opportunity.”