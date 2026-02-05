 'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater Predictability': Hinduja Chairman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater Predictability': Hinduja Chairman

'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater Predictability': Hinduja Chairman

Ashok Hinduja, Chairman of Hinduja Group (India), welcomed the India-US trade agreement as a landmark development that brings predictability, stability, and confidence to global markets amid prolonged uncertainty. He described it as a strong signal for cross-border commerce, enhanced market access, deeper collaboration, and sustained investment. The deal supports India’s Viksit Bharat vision.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India-US trade deal sends a strong signal of confidence to global markets by providing greater predictability and a stable framework for cross-border commerce, Hinduja Group of Companies (India) Chairman Ashok Hinduja said on Wednesday. The conclusion of the India-US trade agreement marks a significant inflection point for global businesses at a time when prolonged uncertainty has weighed on international trade and investment decisions, Hinduja said in a statement.

"By providing greater predictability and a stable framework for cross-border commerce, the agreement sends a strong signal of confidence to global markets," he added. As India advances towards its long-term vision of Viksit Bharat, Hinduja said, "The strategic and economic convergence of two major democracies carries broader global relevance beyond bilateral trade alone".

The agreement creates a firmer foundation for enhanced market access, deeper commercial collaboration, and sustained long-term investment flows, he noted, while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for steering a "complex negotiation with strategic foresight". This is a timely and forward-looking step that reinforces confidence in a fair, stable, and rules-based international trade order, Hinduja added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater Predictability': Hinduja Chairman
'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater Predictability': Hinduja Chairman
'India Has Always Purchased Oil From Other Countries': Kremlin Spokesman
'India Has Always Purchased Oil From Other Countries': Kremlin Spokesman
NSE Board To Kickstart Long-Awaited IPO Process On February 6 After SEBI's NOC Clearance
NSE Board To Kickstart Long-Awaited IPO Process On February 6 After SEBI's NOC Clearance
The TRUTH About Hidden Sugars In Your Food! Find Out What's Healthy, What's Not & Why Honey Should Be Had In Moderation
The TRUTH About Hidden Sugars In Your Food! Find Out What's Healthy, What's Not & Why Honey Should Be Had In Moderation

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater...
'India-US Trade Deal Sends A Strong Signal Of Confidence To Global Markets By Providing Greater...
'India Has Always Purchased Oil From Other Countries': Kremlin Spokesman
'India Has Always Purchased Oil From Other Countries': Kremlin Spokesman
NSE Board To Kickstart Long-Awaited IPO Process On February 6 After SEBI's NOC Clearance
NSE Board To Kickstart Long-Awaited IPO Process On February 6 After SEBI's NOC Clearance
Union Budget 2026 Boosts MSME Credit Access And Strengthens Cash Flow Ecosystem
Union Budget 2026 Boosts MSME Credit Access And Strengthens Cash Flow Ecosystem
IndiGo Market Share Plunges 4.7 Per Cent After December Operational Crisis, Impacts Passenger Growth...
IndiGo Market Share Plunges 4.7 Per Cent After December Operational Crisis, Impacts Passenger Growth...