 SpaceX Gears Up For Its 'Risky' Space Mission Polaris Dawn, With A Billionaire On Board
SpaceX Gears Up For Its 'Risky' Space Mission Polaris Dawn, With A Billionaire On Board

The manned mission's crew of four, including Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Scott Poteet and Sarah Gillis, are already at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Juviraj Anchil Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

SpaceX is one of the most prominent private space research organisations in the world. The Elon Musk-led company has made it to the headlines in the past with numerous feats, from focussing on reusable rockets to sending the world's most powerful rocket, the Falcon Heavy.

SpaceX 's First Ever Spacewalk

Now, the company is looking to expand or rather push the boundaries even further, with a new and ambitious project. It is called the Polaris Dawn. This space project involves three missions that will be conducted over a period of time in the near future.

The first of the aforementioned missions will commence on August 26.

This ambitious mission features American billionaire Jared Isaacman, who is also the CEO of 4Shift. The first mission intends to attain the feat of being SpaceX's first ever 'Spacewalk.'

The manned mission's crew of four, including Jared Isaacman, Anna Menon, Scott Poteet and Sarah Gillis, are already at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Why Is It Risky?

The mission, according to reports, has been put together in a record time of about three years. In addition, one of the major sticking points has been concerning the spacesuit, which is to be used by the four 'flyers'.

SpaceX's EVA or extravehicular activity suits do not have a Primary Life Support System or PLSS. This system in the suit allows the astronauts to float more eloquently in space with no force acting on them.

This becomes essential given that the astronauts intend to conduct a spacewalk and mobility therefore is crucial.

Another concern is regarding the special vehicle that is to be used. There are concerns about whether the Crew Dragon spacecraft's communication apparatus would sustain the heavy radiation that it would be subjected to, during the mission.

In addition, the addition of pressure to perform a perfect spacewalk will be extremely limited. This is the case because the crew will have to lean heavily on oxygen supplies during the pre-breathe.

Salience Of The Mission

This would further accelerate private participation in space research world. It is to be noted that the said private participation is already at an all-time high, with the likes of SpaceX, Blue Origin Virgin Galactic and even Boeing pitching into the movement. This could also see a rise in competition to make the most of the increased interest in space tourism

