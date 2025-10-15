Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Sector To Propel With Real-Time Data On Crops & Weather

File Image |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the creation of a digital agriculture ecosystem in the state to strengthen the agricultural sector.The proposed system will provide real-time, integrated access to data on crops, weather, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, insurance, markets, logistics, and institutional services, an official statement issued here said.

Reviewing the progress of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening Project (UP-Agrees), the Chief Minister instructed that a digital agriculture policy be prepared based on national technical standards to ensure secure cyber infrastructure and promote innovation-based research.

Highlighting the vision of "From Agriculture to Industry", the Chief Minister emphasised value addition, processing, and local employment generation.He directed that under the coordination of the Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project (UP DASP), the initiative can be implemented in collaboration with agricultural universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Officials informed that the Rs 4,000-crore (USD 500 million) project, supported by the World Bank, is being implemented over six years across 28 districts in eastern UP and Bundelkhand.The project aims to promote sustainable growth aligned with changing climatic conditions, strengthen market linkages, enhance productivity, optimise resource use, and support the development of agro-based industries.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.