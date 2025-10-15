 Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Sector To Propel With Real-Time Data On Crops & Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUttar Pradesh's Agricultural Sector To Propel With Real-Time Data On Crops & Weather

Uttar Pradesh's Agricultural Sector To Propel With Real-Time Data On Crops & Weather

The proposed system will provide real-time, integrated access to data on crops, weather, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, insurance, markets, logistics, and institutional services, an official statement issued here said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:41 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the creation of a digital agriculture ecosystem in the state to strengthen the agricultural sector.The proposed system will provide real-time, integrated access to data on crops, weather, seeds, irrigation, fertilizers, insurance, markets, logistics, and institutional services, an official statement issued here said.

Reviewing the progress of the Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening Project (UP-Agrees), the Chief Minister instructed that a digital agriculture policy be prepared based on national technical standards to ensure secure cyber infrastructure and promote innovation-based research.

Highlighting the vision of "From Agriculture to Industry", the Chief Minister emphasised value addition, processing, and local employment generation.He directed that under the coordination of the Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project (UP DASP), the initiative can be implemented in collaboration with agricultural universities, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Officials informed that the Rs 4,000-crore (USD 500 million) project, supported by the World Bank, is being implemented over six years across 28 districts in eastern UP and Bundelkhand.The project aims to promote sustainable growth aligned with changing climatic conditions, strengthen market linkages, enhance productivity, optimise resource use, and support the development of agro-based industries. 

FPJ Shorts
CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025 Opens; Check Guidelines Here
CBSE LOC Data Correction Window 2025 Opens; Check Guidelines Here
US Passport Falls Out Of The Top 10 List Of Most Powerful Passports In The World
US Passport Falls Out Of The Top 10 List Of Most Powerful Passports In The World
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 'Nothing Is Well In NDA,' Says RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha As He Leaves To Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: 'Nothing Is Well In NDA,' Says RLM Chief Upendra Kushwaha As He Leaves To Meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Pakistan Army Soldiers Captured, Crying Before Taliban Fighters? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video
Pakistan Army Soldiers Captured, Crying Before Taliban Fighters? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Passport Falls Out Of The Top 10 List Of Most Powerful Passports In The World

US Passport Falls Out Of The Top 10 List Of Most Powerful Passports In The World

Gold Prices Surge To New Record High, Crossing ₹1.27 Lakh Per 10 Grams Amidst Renewed US-China...

Gold Prices Surge To New Record High, Crossing ₹1.27 Lakh Per 10 Grams Amidst Renewed US-China...

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports 13% Decline In Sales Bookings At ₹670 Crore

Realty Firm Kolte-Patil Developers Reports 13% Decline In Sales Bookings At ₹670 Crore

GST 2.0 Reforms Set To Create New Diwali Shopping Records, Fuelled By Purchasing Power & Low...

GST 2.0 Reforms Set To Create New Diwali Shopping Records, Fuelled By Purchasing Power & Low...

Sensex, Nifty Soar Buoyed By Upbeat Global Sentiment, Bajaj Finserv & Bharti Airtel Lead The Rally

Sensex, Nifty Soar Buoyed By Upbeat Global Sentiment, Bajaj Finserv & Bharti Airtel Lead The Rally