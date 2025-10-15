 Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar In Shock As Silver Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh, Festive Orders Halt Amid Market Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMumbai: Zaveri Bazaar In Shock As Silver Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh, Festive Orders Halt Amid Market Chaos

Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar In Shock As Silver Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh, Festive Orders Halt Amid Market Chaos

Silver prices in India have surged past Rs 2 lakh per kg due to a supply crunch. With demand rising globally, jewellers in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar have stopped taking new orders.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Silver Crosses Rs 2 Lakh, Market in Shock. |

Mumbai: In Mumbai’s famous Zaveri Bazaar, silver has crossed the Rs 2 lakh per kilogram mark, sparking panic and surprise among buyers and traders alike. Just a week ago, silver was priced at Rs 1.62 lakh per kg, but consistent demand and falling supply have pushed the prices up sharply. According to the India Bullion Jewellers Association, the price surge is expected to continue due to the widening gap between supply and demand.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices Rise On MCX, Weaker US Dollar & Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
article-image

Jewellers Stop Taking New Orders

Many jewellers in the market have now stopped accepting new silver orders, especially for the festive season, including Diwali and Dhanteras. Traders speaking to NDTV Profit revealed that silver is currently trading at a premium of over Rs 30,000, and the figure could rise further. With limited stocks, jewellers are being selective about selling, asking buyers how much premium they are willing to pay before offering any quantity.

Read Also
Diwali 2025: Why Buying Gold & Silver On Dhanteras Invites Good Fortune; What Is The Most Auspicious...
article-image

Severe Shortage Amid Festive Demand

FPJ Shorts
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage

One jeweller, on condition of anonymity, said that they must maintain enough silver in storage to avoid completely depleting their inventory. 'We’re only selling if we can restock at a similar rate. Otherwise, we risk running out of silver ourselves,' he added. The festive stock prepared for seven to ten days has already sold out in just three days, underscoring the extent of the shortage.

Read Also
Gold Prices Surge To New Record High, Crossing ₹1.27 Lakh Per 10 Grams Amidst Renewed US-China...
article-image

Global Demand Adding Pressure

The crisis isn't confined to India. Traders report that countries like China, Australia, and Turkey are also witnessing a sharp surge in silver demand, creating global delivery delays. This international demand is further fueling the domestic shortage and price spike.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO...

Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO...

Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar In Shock As Silver Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh, Festive Orders Halt Amid Market...

Mumbai: Zaveri Bazaar In Shock As Silver Prices Cross ₹2 Lakh, Festive Orders Halt Amid Market...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pour ₹6 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities, Marking Highest Annual...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pour ₹6 Lakh Crore In Indian Equities, Marking Highest Annual...

Tata Motors Demerger Becomes Official, But What Does It Really Mean For Shareholders & Their...

Tata Motors Demerger Becomes Official, But What Does It Really Mean For Shareholders & Their...

US President Donald Trump Calls BRICS Grouping An 'Attack' On The US Dollar

US President Donald Trump Calls BRICS Grouping An 'Attack' On The US Dollar