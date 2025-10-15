Sensex, Nifty Rise On Global Cues & Oil Price Dip, Realty & PSU Bank Stocks Lead The Rally

Markets End Higher Amid Global Optimism. |

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed a strong close on Wednesday, supported by positive global sentiment and a decline in international crude oil prices. The Sensex gained 575.45 points, or 0.70 percent, ending at 82,605.43, while the Nifty added 178.05 points, or 0.71 percent, to close at 25,323.55.

Investor confidence improved significantly, thanks to easing geopolitical concerns, falling US bond yields, and a stronger rupee. The combination of global and domestic factors provided a solid base for the day’s rally.

Realty, PSU Banks, and Metals Drive the Rally

The Nifty Realty index led sectoral gains, climbing 3.04 percent on the back of easing interest rate expectations and attractive valuations. PSU banks, metals, and financial services also posted solid gains, each rising over 1 percent.

Within the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Trent, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel were the top performers. However, some tech and auto majors like Infosys, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, and Axis Bank ended in the red, slightly capping the market's upside.

Nifty Maintains Bullish Pattern

Experts noted that the Nifty maintained a higher-high, higher-low formation throughout the day, signaling strong bullish momentum. The index spent most of the session in a tight range between 25,280 and 25,330, marking the third consecutive day of consolidation near the 25,400 resistance zone.

Analysts believe a breakout above 25,400 could potentially lead to a rally towards the 25,600–26,000 range, backed by encouraging Q2 earnings and firm global signals.

Broader Markets Outperform

The broader market showed even stronger movement, with the Nifty MidCap 100 rising 1.11 percent and the Nifty SmallCap 100 gaining 0.82 percent, indicating continued investor interest beyond large-cap stocks.

Experts added that with the US 10-year yield declining and foreign inflows shifting toward emerging markets like India, the market trajectory remains positive in the short to medium term.