Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For October 15, 2025

Nifty index opened positive and after crossing 25300 zones in the initial tick, it failed to hold at higher zones and slipped lower for most part of the day. It gave up the gains of the previous two sessions and fell near 25050 zones. It witnessed some recovery towards the end and finally closed near 25150 zones after a roller coaster day of tug of war between the bulls and bears. It formed a bearish candle with longer lower shadow on daily frame which indicates buying is intact at support levels despite the profit booking at higher zones. Now it has to hold above 25050 zones for an up move towards 25350 then 25450 zones while supports can be seen at 25050 then 24900 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25200 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25200 then 25000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25200 then 25300 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25700 zones while an immediate range between 24900 to 25400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note but faced profit booking during the first half of the session. In the latter part of the day the index rebounded from the support zone near 81800 levels and managed to climb back above 82000 marks. On the daily chart it formed a bearish candle with a long lower shadow, indicating buying interest is intact near support zones but with limited upside. Despite the recovery the index eventually closed with losses of around 300 points. Now it has to hold above 81800 zones for an up move towards 82400 then 82600 zones while on the downside support are placed at 81800 then 81500 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note near 56600 zone and witnessed a corrective move in the first half of the session as the index tested 56250 zones. However it witnessed a smart recovery from the lows in the second half of the session as the index tested 56550 zone. It closed the volatile day of trade near 56500 zones with losses of around 130 points. It formed a small bodied candle with shadows on either sides and negated its higher lows formation of the last three session. Now it has to hold above 56250 zones for an up move towards 56750 then 57000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 56250 then 56000 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.49% at 25185 levels. Positive setup seen in MCX, Sona coms , IREDA, Wipro, Max Healthcare, Samman Capital, KEI Industries, Fedral Bank, Laurus lab and TVS Motors while weakness in Dixon Tech, Bandhan Bank, Dmart, Uno Minda, OFSS, Indus Tower, GAIL, IGL, SAIL and Havells

NITCO - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

In the last few sessions we have observed NITCO taking multiple support around 105 odd levels and has managed to bounce back from those levels. This suggests accumulation happening at lower levels with increase in volumes indicating strength. In the past as well we have seen stock taking support at these levels and moving northwards. With similar kind of formation currently, we expect the similar kind of movement and thus have a positive bias towards NITCO

BUY NITCO CMP 110.81 SL 104.85 TGT 117.66

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 15th Oct 2025

LG Electronics:

LG Electronics India Ltd (LGEIL) unveiled the LG Essential Series, a new line of home appliances created from the ground level with Indian insights. As the company’s first major consumer initiative following the public listing of LGEIL, the Essential Series reflects LG Electronics’ (LG) renewed commitment to India – making innovation more accessible to millions of households while meeting their growing aspirations. It comprises Double Door Refrigerator, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, Room Air Conditioner, Convertible Oven with Indian Auto Cook menus.

The LG Essential series will begin its nationwide rollout in November 2025. Starting at approx Rs 18,000 for entry-level models. Products will be available at all authorized LG brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms across India subject to regulatory approvals and supply chain conditions.

Borona Weaves:

Borana Weaves, a leading synthetic greige fabric producer, announced the early commissioning of an additional 48 looms at Unit 4, ahead of its December schedule. With all 348 water jet looms now operational, the Rs 71.35 crore IPO-funded project has achieved its full capacity of 112.75 million meters annually. This expansion raises the company’s total capacity to 346 million meters per year, strengthening its integrated manufacturing capabilities and enhancing margins while supporting sustainable production for domestic and global markets.

HCL Technologies:

HCL Tech and GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem, are collaborating to advance the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which works toward enhancing customer experiences, streamlining application development and unlock new revenue streams for the global telecoms industry.

As the first and only global technology company to join the initiative and a trusted technology partner in the Open Gateway ecosystem, HCL Tech reinforces its commitment to fostering openness, driving monetization and accelerating innovation across the telecom network.

Kolte-Patil Developers:

The company reported strong sequential growth with a 9% rise in pre-sales and an 8% increase in collections. Backed by robust economic growth, stable interest rates, and easing inflation, management remains optimistic about demand. A recent acquisition of a 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune, with an estimated GDV of Rs 1,400 crore, strengthens its portfolio. Additionally, Blackstone-affiliated funds have increased their stake to 40%, marking a key milestone toward accelerating expansion, innovation, and long-term value creation.

Borosil Renewables:

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry has mandated prior registration of specified components imported exclusively for usage in renewable energy projects, including solar glass, on the Renewable Energy Equipment Import Monitoring System (REEIMS) maintained by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, effective 1st November 2025. This mechanism has been introduced to track imports of critical components for the renewable energy sector which is expected to help streamline supply chains and support the sector growth.