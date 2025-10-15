 Public Sector Banks Emerge Stronger & More Resilient, With Credit Growth Outperforming Private Peers
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 08:24 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Public sector banks have emerged stronger and more resilient, with credit growth outperforming their private peers in the recent past, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju has said.This reflects the growing robustness of the banking community, with significant improvements in due diligence, credit underwriting standards, and monitoring mechanisms for project loans, he said while inaugurating Punjab & Sind Bank's MSME Sports Cluster Branch at Football Chowk, Jalandhar.

"Today, customers are returning to public sector banks because of their renewed focus on efficiency, transparency, and trust," he pointed out.Nagaraju also urged all banks to continue extending greater support to MSMEs and startups - the true drivers of India's economic growth."At the same time, we must ensure that every customer is treated with dignity and respect, and that our digital and service journeys remain seamless, resilient, and inclusive," he said.

He further highlighted the bank's collaborations with premier institutions, such as ISB Mohali, PAU Ludhiana, and IIM Amritsar, aimed at promoting vendor incubation, futuristic farming, and startup incubation for MSMEs and entrepreneurs. 

