Mumbai: Western Railway to extend trips for special trains between Bandra and Ajmer

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has decided to extend the trips of Train No. 09622/21 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special Train on Special Fare.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of the train are as follows:

Train No. 09622/09621 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Special [26 Trips].

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Special which was earlier notified up to 28th March 2022 has now been extended from 4th April to 27th June 2022.

The train will depart Bandra (T) at 11.15 hrs every Monday and reach Ajmer at 09.10 hrs the next day. Likewise, Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Special which was earlier notified up to 27th March 2022 has now been extended from 3rd April until 26th June 2022.

This train will leave Ajmer at 06.35 hrs every Sunday and will arrive at Bandra (T) at 04.15 hrs the next day. The above train will run as Special Train on Special Fare.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09622 will open from 30th March 2022 at PRS counters & on the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:59 AM IST