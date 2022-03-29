WR’s diving team wins at the 61st All India Railway Aquatic Championship

Western Railway’s talented sportspersons are achieving new milestones and has brought laurels for the organization and the country. Adding another feather to the hat, Western Railway’s Diving Team has won the Diving Team Championship in the ongoing 61st All India Railways Aquatic Championship at Kolkata.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the All India Railways Aquatic Championship 2021-22 is being held from 22nd to 26th March, 2022 at Gholeshapur, Kolkata. Western Railway’s divers showed great performance and clinched a total of 5 medals including 2 gold medals, bagging the first position under the guidance of coaches Rishikesh Gullapalli and Bhau Saheb Dighe. Divers Tushar Gitaye won the first position in High Board Diving event, while diver Gaurav Raghuvanshi won gold in 3 meter Springboard Diving, silver in 1 meter Springboard Diving and bronze in High Board Diving events. WR diver T. Hariprasad also won bronze in 1 meter Springboard Diving event and S. Rabikumar took the fifth position in 1 mt Springboard Diving. The performance of WR’s Diving Team was truly remarkable and won the championship with a total of 29 points. Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:16 PM IST