Babus, mantris & buzz: Era of Venugopal in Congress!

Era of Venugopal in Congress!

Congress circles say that earlier the party had an era of Ahmad Patel but now the same role is being played by General Secretary, K C Venugopal.

Ministries busy completing 100 days programme

Many Ministries are reportedly busy in completing the 100 days programme, the task given by PM Modi. Meanwhile on Monday PM Narendra Modi said, “My 100-day plan is ready, will take big and important decisions”.

BUREAUCRACY

Lt General Sengupta likely to be next Vice Chief of Army

Lt General Aninidyo Sengupta is likely to be appointed new vice chief of Indian Army in June. He was commissioned into the Punjab Regiment in 1987.

S Veeresh Prabhu appointed as Joint Director, CBI

S Veeresh Prabhu, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

Rajiv Ranjan appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Rajiv Ranjan, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Sikkim cadre.

Ms Sumedha Dwevedi appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Ms Sumedha Dwevedi, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre.

Vijayendra Bidari appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Vijayendra Bidari, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.

Ms Sharada Raut appointed as Joint Director, CBI

Ms Sharada Raut, DIG, CBI, has been appointed as Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She is a 2005 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre.

EC appoints Harish Kumar Gupta as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

The Election Commission on Monday appointed Harish Kumar Gupta as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh. Gupta is a 1992 batch IPS officer.

File of Dwivedi reaches ACC for Director (Fin) in BHEL

The file of R K Dwivedi has been forwarded to the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) for the approval of appointment as Director (Finance) in BHEL.

Who will be CJ of MP High Court on May 24?

Who will be the new Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court after the superannuation of Justice Ravi Malimath on May 24? Logically being senior most Judge Justice Sheel Nagu should become the CJ, in case he is moved to some other High Court as CJ then Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva will be the new acting CJ.

Varun Kapoor to be Special DG in MP

Varun Kapoor will be promoted to the rank of Special DG in Madhya Pradesh on June 1. He is 1991 batch IPS officer.

MD & Director (Fin) in NDFC lying vacant

The posts of Managing Director and Director (Finance) in the National Film Development Corporation (NDFC) Limited have been lying vacant since April 2018.

Himanshu posted as Member Secretary, RRB, Chandigarh

Himanshu has been transferred and posted as Member Secretary/RRB/Chandigarh. He is a JAG/ IRSE/ Northern Railway officer.

Three new criminal laws to come into force from July 2024

Three existing laws, namely the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 have been replaced by three new progressive and modern pieces of legislation, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 respectively. These new criminal laws will come into force with effect from July 1, 2024.

Ms Deshmukh transferred to Southern Railway

Ms Kajal Deepak Deshmukh has been transferred to Southern Railway and posted in the cadre. She is a JS/IRSS/RWF officer.

Mohan Lal to officiate in JA Grade

Mohan Lal has been appointed to officiate in JA Grade on RDSO itself and posted in the cadre. He is a SS IRSME/ RDSO officer.

Scholarships invited by Govt of Romania

The Ministry of Education has invited applications for Scholarships offered by the Government of Romania for the academic year 2024-25. The last date to apply for the post is May 26, 2014.

