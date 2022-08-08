Mumbai: Western Railway to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Photo: Representative Image

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Western Railway has procured and distributed approx. 90,000 flags (under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign) to employees across its railway zone.

Several selfie points are also being installed at stations in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism. Along with this, special Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav medals will be awarded to retired Railway employees of 75 years of age and above who have done outstanding work in various fields including culture and sports.

Further, cultural programs have also been arranged to celebrate and showcase India’s vibrant and vast culture. Besides this, Western Railway’s social media platforms are running engaging quiz and trivia campaigns to engage and invoke the spirit of freedom among the netizens through interesting facts about the Tiranga, Historical Facts, Indian Constitution, etc.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of the country's people, culture, and achievements.

As part of these celebrations, Western Railway is participating wholeheartedly in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and invoke the feeling of patriotism in their hearts.

In this series, Prakash Butani – General Manager (In-charge) of Western Railway distributed Tiranga among railway officials at Western Railway Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai on 8th August 2022.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence will be symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.