SCIFF 2025 Inspires Mumbai Students With Special Screening Of Little Thomas

Mumbai became a hub of cinematic learning as the 8th edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) 2025 hosted a special screening of the feature film Little Thomas at Pragnya Bodhini High School, Goregaon. The event brought together more than 900 enthusiastic students, teachers, and film experts, highlighting the festival’s mission to nurture creativity, empathy and learning through cinema.

National Award-winning filmmaker Kaushal Oza, child actor Hridansh Parekh, and Mathieu Béjot, Attaché for Audiovisual, Cinema & Digital Content, Embassy of France, were among the distinguished guests attending the event. Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Director – ESG & Communications at Colgate-Palmolive India, also graced the occasion.

Adding a hands-on learning experience, acclaimed actor Rasika Dugal conducted a masterclass titled “The Magic of Acting,” engaging students in acting techniques, character-building, and expression. Her interactive session encouraged students to understand cinema beyond the screen.

Festival Director Syed Sultan Ahmed, winner of seven National Film Awards, emphasized SCIFF’s role in transforming classrooms into centers of cinematic learning. “SCIFF brings the world’s finest stories directly to students. Cinema can ignite curiosity, nurture creativity, and build empathy,” he said.

SCIFF 2025 continues until November 30, reaching students in over 41,000 schools across India. The festival showcases 100+ films from 25 countries in more than 20 languages, supported by global film festivals and country partners France and Spain, along with Colgate Bright Smiles and Manipal Foundation.

Through its “WATCH, LEARN, MAKE” framework, SCIFF 2025 allows students to watch films, participate in workshops, and compete in national-level filmmaking contests—making cinema an exciting tool for learning and self-expression.

